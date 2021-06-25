If the Lightning win Friday, they'd host Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final Monday in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — The National Hockey League has announced the schedule for the 2021 Stanley Cup Final.
The Montreal Canadiens will face the winner of Friday's 8 p.m. semifinals Game 7 between the New York Islanders and the Tampa Bay Lightning in Tampa.
Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final will be played Monday, June 28, in either Uniondale or Tampa – depending on which team wins Friday at Amalie Arena.
"Based on their higher regular-season point totals, either the Islanders or Lightning will host Games 1 and 2 of the best-of-seven Stanley Cup Final, as well as Games 5 and 7, if necessary," the NHL wrote.
The Canadiens will host Games 3 and 4, and they would also host Game 6 if it becomes necessary.
Television broadcast information has not yet been announced.
