Lightning sign Ross Colton to 2-year contract

The forward skated in 30 games for the Lightning last season.

TAMPA, Fla — The Bolts have signed forward Ross Colton to a two-year contract worth $1.125 AAV, the organization announced Monday.

The New Jersey native skated in 30 games for the Tampa Bay Lightning last season, scoring nine goals and 12 points to go along with 16 penalty minutes.

At 30 years old, Colton scored his first career NHL goal in his debut on Feb. 24, against the Carolina Hurricanes, the team reports. He also recorded four game-winning goals, ranking tied for first among all NHL rookies.

The forward skated in 23 Stanley Cup Playoff games in 2021, posting four goals and six points. Most notably, Colton scored the lone goal in the Lightning’s Stanley Cup-clinching win in Game 5 against the Montreal Canadiens.

Colton was originally drafted by the Lightning in the fourth round at the 2016 NHL Draft.