Dick's Sporting Goods plans to extend hours if Bolts win Stanley Cup Final

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Lightning fans will be able to get their hands on Stanley Cup gear if the Bolts become back-to-back champions Monday in Game 4.
Dick's Sporting Goods says it will extend several stores' hours to stay open immediately after the game Monday, and select stores will open their doors at 7 a.m. Tuesday if the Bolts beat the Canadiens in Game 4 and win the cup.
From hats to T-shirts and sweatshirts – if you're feeling chilly – you will be able to snag swag.
Open Dick's Sporting Goods stores include:
- Westshore Plaza
- Westfield Brandon
- Countryside Centre
- Westfield Citrus Park
- Tyrone Square Mall
- The Grove at Wesley Chapel
- University Town Center
- Cortez Commons
- Centre Point Commons
If you're looking for gear now and not waiting on a win, you can find a place to shop here.
