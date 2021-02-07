Dick's Sporting Goods plans to extend hours if Bolts win Stanley Cup Final

From hats to T-shirts and sweatshirts – if you're feeling chilly – you will be able to snag swag right after the game, pending a win.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Lightning fans will be able to get their hands on Stanley Cup gear if the Bolts become back-to-back champions Monday in Game 4.

Dick's Sporting Goods says it will extend several stores' hours to stay open immediately after the game Monday, and select stores will open their doors at 7 a.m. Tuesday if the Bolts beat the Canadiens in Game 4 and win the cup.

Open Dick's Sporting Goods stores include:

Westshore Plaza

Westfield Brandon

Countryside Centre

Westfield Citrus Park

Tyrone Square Mall

The Grove at Wesley Chapel

University Town Center

Cortez Commons

Centre Point Commons

If you're looking for gear now and not waiting on a win, you can find a place to shop here.