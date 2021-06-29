Here's where you can buy Tampa Bay Lightning gear

You'll want to look the part while you cheer on the Bolts during their quest for the Stanley Cup.

TAMPA, Fla. — Whether you're looking for your first Bolts shirt or are adding to an ever-growing collection, there's plenty of options out there right now for you to pick up some gear.

The Tampa Bay Lightning are off to a strong start in the Stanley Cup Final in pursuit of back-to-back victories. So, to make sure you look the part while cheering on the reigning champs, here are some places to grab game day gear.

If you're looking for anything from a custom Lightning jersey to ThunderBug socks, Fanatics is an online one-stop shop for your game day needs.

Want to commemorate the Bolts trip to the Final or Semifinal victory? Dick's has a range of options from clothing to hats. You can also snag a Lightning flag or cornhole set to decorate for a watch party.

If you'd rather make your Lightning purchases from the team's official shop, you'll need to visit the NHL's website. You can peruse gift boxes and home and office supplies in addition to standard Bolts gear.

For more of a local feel, Bolts fans can shop the Tampa Bay sports site for their gear needs. According to the store's website, it carries special collections and game-worn jerseys.

Local Shops

Be sure to keep an eye out while exploring downtown Tampa and St. Pete as there are sure to be some small shops selling unique Bolts gear you may not be able to find anywhere else.