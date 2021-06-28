Lightning's Pat Maroon on the verge of Stanley Cup championship hat trick

If the Bolts hoist the Cup this year, it'll be the third consecutive victory for the left wing.

TAMPA, Fla. — Pat Maroon is headed to his third consecutive Stanley Cup Final with more than back-to-back victories for his team on his mind.

Beating the Canadiens in the upcoming best of seven series would also mean the Lightning forward completed a championship hat trick.

Maroon's Stanley Cup-winning streak began in 2019 when he played with the St. Louis Blues. It was the first time the team took home the Cup in its franchise history and a moment to remember for Maroon.

"We did it, we did it. I mean, there's nothing else. We put everything on the line from Jan. 3 on and we deserve this. What a way to finish it," he told the NHL at the time.

Maroon then moved to the Tampa Bay Lightning and helped the team win its second-ever championship during an unprecedented year. The 2020 season's Stanley Cup Final was played in a bubble, of sorts, without fans or loved ones but it didn't stop the Bolts from coming out on top.

Now, he'll put skates to ice to try and hoist the Cup one more time.

If Maroon is able to round out the hat trick of victories he'll join 80 top names in hockey who have won three (or more) straight championships. The last time such a feat was accomplished was during the 1982-1983 season by New York Islanders' Billy Carroll and Mike McEwen, according to NHL records.

This is a man that's going to play in his third consecutive #StanleyCup Final 🔥 pic.twitter.com/t4f3L2gjZT — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) June 27, 2021