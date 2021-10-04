Major League Baseball adds Cleveland Buckeyes, Negro Leagues to official records

Some of the greatest players to never play in baseball's top league are finally getting the recognition they deserve.

CLEVELAND — Before the Indians won the 1948 World Series, another Cleveland baseball team won a championship.

The Cleveland Buckeyes were an all-Black team playing in a segregated league, shut out from Major League Baseball. Two years before Jackie Robinson broke MLB's color barrier, the Buckeyes won the 1945 Negro League World Series by sweeping the Homestead Grays.

"Some people look at that and say 'That's one of the bigger World Series upsets that you can find," said Leslie Heaphy of the Society for American Baseball Research.

"It's amazing that people don't know more about the Buckeyes."

The Buckeyes' history lives on at the Baseball Heritage Museum at League Park, where they used to play their home games. But the players on this team aren't alive to see their legacy grow.

In December -- after decades of denial -- Major League Baseball added seven Black leagues to its records. That means 3,400 players and their statistics -- from 1920 to 1948 -- will finally become a part of MLB history.

Reactions to the announcement have been mixed.

"Some people see it as something people should be proud of," said Negro League Baseball Museum Curator Dr. Raymond Doswell. "There are other who see this really as just a pompous gesture."

Freelance sports journalist Justice Hill says Major League Baseball struck out with its timing.

"Why do it now? What's so special about now that they couldn't have done it 20, 30, 40 years ago?" Hill asked.

Only four Negro League players from that 28-year window are still living, including Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Willie Mays.

"Was it too late? Certainly," Heaphy said, "but you can never be too late to do something that corrects a wrong."