With discontent building after a disastrous bowl performance, Mark Richt announced an abrupt retirement from Miami on Sunday after just three seasons. 

Richt, 58, said in a statement it was his decision to step aside. 

“My true desire is for our football program to return to greatness, and while terribly difficult, I feel that stepping down is in the best interests of the program,” Richt said. 

Miami athletics director Blake James released a statement Thursday evening after Miami’s 35-3 loss to Wisconsin in the Pinstripe Bowl calling the performance “simply unacceptable to all of us who love The U” but indicating that Richt would be back in 2019 with a chance to get the program back on track. 

Instead, Richt leaves a following a 7-6 season in which Miami regressed offensively and tumbled from No. 8 to out of the polls completely by midseason.

That triggered a quick collapse in fan support for Richt, who seemingly had near unanimous approval just last November when Miami was 10-0 and ranked No. 2 in the country following a stunning 41-8 win over previously unbeaten Notre Dame. 

It turned out that was the high-water mark for Miami, went just 6-9 against FBS opponents over the next 15 games. 

Richt was fired at Georgia in 2015 after a 15-year run and contemplated taking time off from coaching. But the chance to go back to his alma mater, which had just fired Al Golden, was too enticing to pass up. 

Miami’s next move will be interesting. Manny Diaz, the Hurricanes’ popular defensive coordinator, recently left to take the Temple job but would make sense as an option if he could get out of his contract. 

Mark Richt through the years
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 03: Head coach Les Miles of the LSU Tigers converses with head coach Mark Richt of the Georgia Bulldogs after their 42-10 win during the 2011 SEC Championship Game at Georgia Dome on December 3, 2011 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
10 NOV 2001: Georgia Bulldogs coach Mark Richt looks up to the scoreboard as the Auburn Tigers defeated his Georgia Bulldogs 24-17 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia DIGITAL IMAGE. Mandatory Credit: Scott Halleran/ALLSPORT
AUBURN, ALA - NOVEMBER 16: Georgia head coach Mark Richt watches his team's performance against Auburn in the first half on November 16, 2002, at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala . (Photo by Erik S. Lesser/Getty Images)
JACKSONVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 02: Head coach Mark Richt of the Georgia Bulldogs heads off the field after the loss to the Florida Gators at Alltel Stadium on November 2, 2002 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Gators won 20-13 (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
ATHENS, GA - NOVEMBER 9: Offensive coordinator Neil Callaway (center) and head coach Mark Richt (right) of the University of Georgia Bulldogs argue with a referee during the SEC game against the University of Mississippi Rebels at Sanford Stadium on November 9, 2002 in Athens, Georgia. Georgia won 31-17. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 13: Head coach Mark Richt of the Georgia Bulldogs watches the action during the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks on September 13, 2003 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. Georgia defeated South Carolina 31-7. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
ATLANTA - DECEMBER 6: Head coach Mark Richt of Georgia on the sidelines during the SEC Championship Game between the LSU Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs on December 6, 2003 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images).
ATLANTA - DECEMBER 6: Head coach Mark Richt of Georgia congratulates head coach Nick Saban of LSU after LSU defeated Georgia to win the SEC Championship Game on December 6, 2003 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 2: Head coach Mark Richt of the Georgia Bulldogs watches quarterback David Greene #14 warm up prior to the start of the game against the LSU Tigers at Sanford Stadium on October 2, 2004 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 9: Head coach Mark Richt of the Georgia Bulldogs looks on during warmups before the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Sanford Stadium on October 9, 2004 in Athens, Georgia. Tennessee won 19-14. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)
COLUMBIA, SC - SEPTEMBER 11: Head coach Mark Richt of the Georgia Bulldogs looks on while facing the South Carolina Gamecocks during their game at Williams-Brice Stadium on September 11, 2004 in Columbia, South Carolina. Georgia defeated South Carolina 20-16. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
JACKSONVILLE, FL - OCTOBER 29: Head coach Mark Richt of the Georgia Bulldogs gives instructions to wide receiver Mohamed Massaquoi #1 in the second half against the Florida Gators at Alltel Stadium on October 29, 2005 in Jacksonville, Florida. Florida defeated Georgia 14-10. (Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images)
ATHENS, GA - NOVEMBER 12: Mohamed Massaquoi #1 of the Georgia Bulldogs talks with Head Coach Mark Richt during the game with the Auburn Tigers on November 12, 2005 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. The tigers won 31-30. (Photo By Streeter Lecka)
ATLANTA - DECEMBER 3: Coach Mark Richt of the Georgia Bulldogs kisses his wife Katharyn after his team's 34-14 win over the Louisiana State University Tigers during the 2005 SEC Football Championship Game on December 3, 2005, at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. Georgia won 34-14. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
ATLANTA - DECEMBER 3: Quarterback D.J. Shockley #3 and coach Mark Richt of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrate after a 34-14 win over the Louisiana State University Tigers during the 2005 SEC Football Championship Game on December 3, 2005 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
ATLANTA - DECEMBER 3: Coach Mark Richt of the Georgia Bulldogs questions an official during his team's 34-14 win over the Louisiana State University Tigers during the 2005 SEC Football Championship Game on December 3, 2005, at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
ATHENS, GA- OCTOBER 14: Mark Richt, head coach of Georgia, watches the action during the first half against Vanderbilt during their game at Sanford Stadium on October 14, 2006 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)
ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 21: Head coach Mark Richt of the Georgia Bulldogs sends a play into the huddle with Demiko Goodman #85 against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during SEC college football action on October 21, 2006 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. Georgia defeated Mississippi State 27-24. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
ATHENS, GA - NOVEMBER 17: Head coach Mark Richt of the Georgia Bulldogs acknowledges the fans after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats 24-13 at Sanford Stadium on November 17, 2007 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
NEW ORLEANS - JANUARY 01: Head coach Mark Richt of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates with the trophy after their 41-10 win against the Hawai'i Warriors during the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Louisiana Superdome on January 1, 2008 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
NEW ORLEANS - JANUARY 01: Head coach Mark Richt of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates after he was given a Gatorade shower by Fernando Velasco #75 after their 41-10 win against the Hawai'i Warriors during the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Louisiana Superdome on January 1, 2008 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
NEW ORLEANS - JANUARY 01: Head coach Mark Richt and Sugar Bowl MVP Marcus Howard #38 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrate after their 41-10 win against the Hawai'i Warriors during the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Louisiana Superdome on January 1, 2008 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
ATHENS - AUGUST 30: Quarterback Matthew Stafford #7 of the Georgia Bulldogs throws a pre-game practice pass as head coach Mark Richt looks on prior to the game between the Georgia Southern Eagles and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on August 30, 2008 in Athens, Georgia. The Bulldogs beat the Eagles 45-21. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)
ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 6: Coach Butch Jones of the Central Michigan Chippewas (right) greets coach Mark Richt of the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on September 6, 2008 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)
TEMPE, AZ - SEPTEMBER 20: Head coach Mark Richt of the Georgia Bulldogs talks with an official during the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils on September 20, 2008 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. Georgia won 27-10. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)
ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 11: Head coach Mark Richt of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts on the sidelines during the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Sanford Stadium on October 11, 2008 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
BATON ROUGE, LA - OCTOBER 25: Quarterback Matthew Stafford #7 of Georgia talks with his coaches including head coach Mark Richt, right, during their football game against Louisiana State at Tiger Stadium on October 25, 2008 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Georgia beat LSU 52-38. (Photo by Dave Martin/Getty Images)
JACKSONVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 01: Linesman Lane Thomas holds back head coach Mark Richt of the Georgia Bulldogs after a call went against the Bulldogs while taking on the Florida Gators at Jacksonville Municipal Stadium on November 1, 2008 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images)
ORLANDO, FL - JANUARY 1: Running back Knowshon Moreno #24 of the University of Georgia talks with coach Mark Richt against the Michigan State Spartans during the 2009 Capital One Bowl at the Citrus Bowl on January 1, 2009 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)
ORLANDO, FL - JANUARY 1: Quarterback Matthew Stafford #7 of the University of Georgia talks to the media while coach Mark Richt watches after play against the Michigan State Spartans at the 2009 Capital One Bowl at the Citrus Bowl on January 1, 2009 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)
ORLANDO, FL - JANUARY 1: Coach Mark Richt of the University of Georgia directs play against the Michigan State Spartans at the 2009 Capital One Bowl at the Citrus Bowl on January 1, 2009 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)
STILLWATER, OK - SEPTEMBER 5: Head coach Mark Richt of the Georgia Bulldogs congratulates head coach Mike Gundy of the Oklahoma State Cowboys after the Cowboys won the game 24-10 at Boone Pickens Stadium on September 5, 2009 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 26: Head Coach Mark Richt of the Georgia Bulldogs watches the action against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sanford Stadium on September 26, 2009 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)
Georgia coach Mark Richt celebrates victory at the 2005 Outback Bowl January 1, 2005 at Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida. Georgia defeated Wisconsin 24 - 21. (Photo by A. Messerschmidt/Getty Images)
Georgia coach Mark Richt directs play at the 2005 Outback Bowl January 1, 2005 at Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida. Georgia defeated Wisconsin 24 - 21. (Photo by A. Messerschmidt/Getty Images)
COLUMBIA, SC - SEPTEMBER 11: Head coach Mark Richt of the Georgia Bulldogs speaks with quarterback Aaron Murray #11 during the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium on September 11, 2010 in Columbia, South Carolina. The Gamecocks beat the Bulldogs 17-6. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)
ATHENS, GA - NOVEMBER 27: Head coach Mark Richt and Hairy, mascot of the Georgia Bulldogs, celebrate their 42-34 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Sanford Stadium on November 27, 2010 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
AUBURN, AL - NOVEMBER 13: Head coach Mark Richt of the Georgia Bulldogs against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 13, 2010 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Georgia head coach Mark Richt addresses the crowd after the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, GA on December 3, 2005. The Bulldogs beat the Tigers 34-14. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)
Georgia quarterback D.J. Shockley and head coach Mark Richt embrace versus Kentucky at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia, Nov. 19, 2005. The Bulldogs beat the Wildcats 45-13. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)
ATHENS, GA - NOVEMBER 12: Head coach Mark Richt of the Georgia Bulldogs shakes hands with head coach Gene Chizik of the Auburn Tigers after their 45-7 win at Sanford Stadium on November 12, 2011 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)