Former UCF quarterback announces transfer to Florida State

Two years ago, McKenzie Milton suffered a severe leg injury in a game against USF.
UCF Knights quarterback McKenzie Milton drops to throw a pass that would be intercepted by the South Carolina State Bulldogs during the first quarter on Sept. 8, 2018, at Spectrum Stadium in Orlando.

ORLANDO, Fla. — A former quarterback for the University of Central Florida says he's making a comeback, and a major change. 

Back in November 2018, McKenzie Milton severely injured his leg during a game against USF. According to CBS Sports at the time, Milton took a hit to his right leg during a tackle in the second quarter of the game held at Raymond James Stadium. 

Milton had surgery at Tampa General Hospital. 

Now, Milton says he's "committed" to Florida State. 

The athlete tweeted a photo of himself dressed in a FSU uniform. 

There's no word yet from Florida State on Milton's transfer. 

