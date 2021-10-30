x
MEB Foundation hosts fundraiser, meet and greet with Tony Dungy

Meb Keflezighi is one of the United States' most decorated marathon runners and is a Tampa resident.
Credit: AP
Former NFL coach and NBC broadcaster Tony Dungy walks on the sideline before an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

TAMPA, Fla — The MEB Foundation hosted 'An Evening with MEB' to fundraise for youth Saturday evening.

The foundation was founded by Meb Keflezighi who is one of the United States' most decorated marathon runners and is a Tampa resident. The event began with a meet and greet with Keflezighi and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Coach Tony Dungy. 

Funds raised at Saturday's event will go toward youth enrichment projects in Tampa, San Diego and Eritrea. Each of these locations is "home" to Keflezighi. 

The MEB Foundation promotes youth health, education and fitness in the U.S. and beyond, according to the organization's site

So far, the MEB Foundation has donated more than 60,000 pairs of shoes to communities in need and continues to impact those living in poverty. 

Saturday evening's event began with a meet and greet, followed by a program from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. and ended with a social mix.

