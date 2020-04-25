Meet Antoine Winfield Jr.: the Tampa Bay Buccaneers second-round draft pick

The Bucs had the 45th pick during the second round of the NFL draft Friday.

TAMPA, Fla. — The newest addition to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is safety Antoine Winfield Jr., of Minnesota. The Bucs selected Winfield Jr. 45th during the second round of the NFL draft Friday.

The pick comes after the team traded up one spot -- to 13th -- to select Tristan Wirfs during the drafts first round.

10Sports reporter Grace Remington shared that the Bucs first two draft picks have one thing in common--they've already played in Raymond James Stadium and won.

But, the opportunity to step foot on that field as a part of the Bucs organization is not something that is lost on Winfield Jr.

“It means everything. I’ve dreamed about this moment ever since I was a little kid watching my dad play. All through college, I battled with some injuries. It was tough going through those, but at the end of the day, I just kept working hard, putting my head down. I’m just blessed and excited to join the Bucs,” he said

When asked about his message to the fans to help them get to know him, his style of play and how he carries himself, Winfield Jr. said:

“Yes, sir. That’s the goal to come in there and just make a big impact on the team – try and lift up as many people as I can and just bring positive energy. I would say my game is very versatile. Like I said before, I can play anywhere on the field. I can tackle well. I have great range from sideline to sideline. I blitz well and I can create takeaways, which is the most important thing. I’m just excited.”

Now, Winfield Jr. also joins the ranks of two of the NFL's biggest names: Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski.

The six-time Super Bowl champ and widely considered greatest quarterback of all-time, Tom Brady signed a multi-year contract with the Bucs last month ending the Jameis Winston era, according to the team.

While Gronkowski is a bit of a newer addition after the three-time Super Bowl champ came out retirement this week to join the Bucs.

According to NFL Research, Winfield Jr.'s family has an interesting tie to Brady. They say his father intercepted a pass from Tom Brady during his time in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills.

The interesting tie to Brady is something Winfield Jr. is still trying to wrap his head around.

“Yeah, that’s crazy but Tom Brady is the G.O.A.T. It’s going to be crazy when I see him in person. He’s one of my favorite players. It is crazy that my dad played against him. I don’t know – that’s just wild for me to think about,” he said.

According to the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, during his college career, Winfield Jr. recorded 177 tackles, scored three touchdowns, made nine interceptions and totaled 193 return yards. But, his accolades don't stop there.

In 2019 Winfield Jr. was named All-Big Ten First Team, Unanimous All-American, Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year and won the Carl Eller Award for outstanding defensive player.

Welcome to Tampa Bay, Antoine Winfield Jr.!

