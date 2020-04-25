TAMPA, Fla. — The newest addition to the Tampa Bay Bucaneers is Antoine Winfield Jr. The Bucs selected Winfield Jr. 45th during the second round of the NFL draft Friday.



The pick comes after the team traded up one spot -- to 13th -- to select Tristan Wirfs during the drafts first round.

Winfield Jr.addition to the Bucs comes after the team added two of the NFL's biggest names to their roster: Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski.

The six-time Super Bowl champ and widely considered the greatest quarterback of all-time, Tom Brady signed a multi-year contract with the Bucs last month ending the Jameis Winston era, according to the team.

