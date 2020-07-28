x
Miami Marlins season on hold through the weekend

This comes after more players tested positive for COVID-19.
MIAMI — It appears the already delayed 2020 season is going to be delayed a bit longer for one Major League Baseball team.

The Miami Marlins confirmed it has postponed all games through Sunday, which includes six games, after several players tested positive for COVID-19. 

Sports reporter Craig Mish first reported the news Tuesday afternoon, saying the 2020 Marlins season is "temporarily" postponed. 

USA Today's sports reporter Bob Nightengale corroborated Mish's report, adding the team won't likely resume playing for at least another week. 

The postponement comes the same day reports announced another four Marlins' players tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases within the organization to at least 17. Previously, it was reported nine Marlins players on the 30-man roster, two taxi squad players and two staff members tested positive for the virus, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press Monday. 

Ken Rosenthal, MLB insider and senior writer for The Atlantic, said the majority of players with the Washington Nationals voted against going to Maimi for their scheduled three-game series this weekend.

The MLB in a statement said that "out of an abundance of caution," the remaining home-and-home series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Yankees also has been postponed. 

The Yankees now will play the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards on Wednesday and Thursday, said the MLB, adding it allows for more scheduling flexibility later on the season.

More than 6,400 tests were conducted since Friday, and there have been no new positives of on-field personnel from any of the other 29 clubs, the MLB's statement reads.

"The Marlins' personnel who tested positive remain in isolation and are receiving care," the MLB said.

