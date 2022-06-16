Michael Jordan hauls in 24-pound Mahi Mahi off NC coast

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. — Michael Jordan isn't just the greatest basketball player of all time, he's also a passionate sportsman.
Jordan is again competing in the Big Rock Blue Marlin fishing tournament in Morehead City, North Carolina. The Hornets' owner is on the water with his "Catch 23" team in the 64th annual Big Rock tournament. Jordan's team has competed in the tournament every year since 2020, when they hauled in a 442-pound blue marlin.
As of Wednesday night, Jordan's boat is among five tied for fourth-place overall.
On Monday, Jordan showed off a 24-pound Mahi Mahi he personally reeled in. At the time, it was the largest dolphin weighed in the tournament, but it's since been surpassed, according to WRAL in Raleigh.
Over 260 boats are registered to compete in this year's tournament, including Catch 23. This year's purse is more than $5 million, the most in tournament history.
Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.
Listen to Locked On here.
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.
WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.