LUTSEN, Minn. — Mark Pavelich, a forward on the 1980 "Miracle on Ice" U.S. Olympic hockey team who went on to play for the New York Rangers and two other NHL teams, has been charged with assault for allegedly beating a neighbor with a metal pole and breaking several of the man's bones.

A criminal complaint says the 61-year-old Pavelich attacked his neighbor last week at Pavelich's home in the small Lake Superior community of Lutsen, Minnesota, after they returned from fishing. Pavelich told investigators he believed the man had "spiked" his beer, leading to the alleged attack, it states.

First responders found the neighbor in shock with what they called an obvious break of his leg. He also had a bruised kidney, two cracked ribs and a fractured vertebra.

Pavelich faces charges of second- and third-degree assault, possession of an illegal shotgun and receiving a gun with an altered or missing serial number. During a hearing Monday in Cook County District Court, the judge ordered a mental competency hearing for Pavelich, who didn't have an attorney listed in online court records as of Wednesday.

He remains in custody.

Pavelich played five seasons with the Rangers and parts of one season each with the Minnesota North Stars and San Jose Sharks, potting 137 goals and dishing out 192 assists in his 355 NHL games. He also played professionally in Europe.

Jack O'Callahan, left, and Mark Pavelich of the 1980 U.S. ice hockey team talk during a "Relive the Miracle" reunion at Herb Brooks Arena on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2015, in Lake Placid, N.Y. Thirty-five years after the team's stunning gold medal at the 1980 Lake Placid Winter Olympics, the heroes are being feted for their signature accomplishment. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)

Pavelich had two assists in the United States' legendary 4-3 win over the Soviet Union in the semifinals of the 1980 Olympic tournament. The U.S. went on to beat Finland to win the gold medal.

In 2012 Pavelich's 44-year-old wife Kara died in an accidental fall from a second-story balcony at their home. Two years later, Pavelich sold his gold medal for $262,900 through an auction house, saying he wanted the cash to help his adult daughter out.