Gary Sheffield, 51, proved he's still got it in the most casual but amazing way.

Arguably one of the top power hitters of his time, he showed his Instagram fans he can still hit the homers -- while casually smoking a cigar.

He played in the major leagues for 22 years, CBS Sports reports, on several teams, including the Milwaukee Brewers, San Diego Padres, Florida Marlins, Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, New York Yankees, Detroit Tigers and New York Mets.

He finished out his career in 2009 with the Mets, scoring a .292 batting average, with 509 home runs, and 1,676 RBIs.

Either way, he proved that while his time in the big leagues may be over, he can still swing for the fences.

The amazing viral video was posted on Tuesday and already has more than 154,000 views with more than 820 comments.

Keep on swingin', Gary!

