2022 MLB Hall-of-Fame vote: Former Phillies represented across the ballot

This evening, the 2022 MLB Hall-of-Fame class will be unveiled. A number of former Philadelphia Phillies are on the ballot and up for election to Cooperstown.

That is, of course, if a player has garnered 75% or more of the vote from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America ballot.

Last year, it was the 19th time in history that the writers failed to elect a hall member, and just the third time since 1971.

With a new year comes a new list of eligible players on the ballot, and sometimes increasing the chances for a player to be elected.

For example, former Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz is a first-time participant on the ballot, but is widely expected to reach election in his first year.

Ortiz, and others, will look to join the six men voted in by the Golden Days and Early Baseball Era committees, including Jim Kaat, Tony Oliva, Bud Fowler, Gil Hodges, Minnie Miñoso and Buck O'Neill.

Of the 30 names listed on the 2022 ballot, a number of players are former Philadelphia Phillies.

Here's a look at their careers, how they've faired in past Hall-of-Fame ballot voting, and what the publicly revealed vote says about their chances for induction:

Schilling is one of the most interesting names on the ballot. He has Hall-of-Fame numbers, winning 216 games with a 3.46 ERA and over 3,100 strikeouts in the regular season.

Schilling spent nine years with the Phillies, the most of any team is his career.

Of course, he is one of the more dominant pitchers in postseason history, and is remembered for teaming with Randy Johnson at the top of the Diamondbacks rotation for a World Series championship in 2001, and the "bloody sock" game against the New York Yankees in the 2004 American League Championship series.

More recently, Schilling has been known for his conservative views, sparring with people on social media, and even last year, asked to be removed from the Hall-of-Fame ballot.

Schilling cited an unfair process, and said his off-the-field actions shouldn't be held against him in the way it is against some players accused of using Performance Enhancing Drugs throughout their careers.

Last year, Schilling was close to induction, earning 71.1% of the vote.

This evening, he could get the Call to the Hall.

Rolen is another interesting case on the ballot as well.

He broke into the big leagues with the Phillies, and after spending parts of seven seasons with the team, he requested and received a trade to the St. Louis Cardinals in 2002.

The seven-time All-Star and eight-time Gold Glove Winner went on to have a productive end of his career with the Cardinals, Cincinnati Reds, and Toronto Blue Jays.

Rolen took home the 1997 NL Rookie of the Year award, and won the 2006 World Series with the Cardinals.

While he only hit 316 home runs in his career, Rolen hit a solid .281 and was widely regarded as one of the best defensive third basemen of all-time.

Rolen's stock has risen in recent years, and this is only his fifth on the ballot. He could miss induction into the Hall tonight, and still have five more chances.

He finished with 52.9% of the vote last year.

Wagner was a dominant left-handed closer, nearly from his rookie season until his final year with the Atlanta Braves at age 38.

He only spent two years with the Phillies, but he posted a 1.86 ERA and 59 saves across 126 innings with the club.

Rumored not to be a favorite in the Phillies clubhouse, Wagner moved on to pitch for the New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, and Braves after beginning his career with the Houston Astros.

In total, Wagner recorded 422 saves, good for 6th all-time, and finished 703 games. Over his career, he struck out nearly 12 batters per nine innings pitched.

Wagner is currently in his seventh year on the ballot, meaning he will have three more chances for induction if he fails to earn it tonight.

He finished with 46.4% of the vote last year.

Abreu is remembered by many as a good-but-not-spectacular player.

However, Abreu had power, speed, and hit for average and walked across an incredibly consistent 18-year career.

He played in over 151 games in a season 13 times, allowing him to pile up big career numbers.

Abreu spent nine years with the Phillies after being acquired via trade with the Houston Astros.

In 2006, the Phillies traded him to the New York Yankees before he finished his career with both the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Angels, with a gap in between 2012 and his final year in 2014 with the New York Mets.

A career .291 hitter, Abreu hit 288 home runs, stole 400 bases and had 2,470 hits.

While he was generally regarded as a good defender with a solid arm, Abreu only took home one Gold Glove.

In the 2005 Home Run Derby, Abreu set a then record with 41 home runs in the competition.

Abreu was just able to hang on the ballot last year, landing only 8.7% of the vote.

This is his third year on the ballot.

The all-time leader in hits for the Phillies is entering his first year of eligibility for the Hall-of-Fame.

Rollins, the 2007 NL MVP Award winner, spent 15 seasons with the Phillies before finishing his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox.

In total, Rollins had 2,455 hits, 511 doubles, 231 home runs, and 470 stolen bases, showcasing his all-around offensive talents.

On the defensive side of the ball, Rollins was one of the best at shortstop for over a decade, winning the Gold Glove award four times.

A three-time All-Star, Rollins was the unquestioned leader of the greatest era in Phillies' franchise history and helped lead the team to the 2008 World Series crown.

With 49.5% of the public vote currently known, Rollins is currently pacing at 10.8%, which is enough to remain on the ballot for 2022.

Howard is entering his first year of eligibility for the Hall-of-Fame.

A prolific power hitter in the mid-2000's, Howard burst onto the scene and took home the NL Rookie of the Year award in 2005.

The next season, Howard launched a Phillies' franchise record 58 home runs, and won the 2006 NL MVP.

Two years later, Howard helped lead the 2008 Phillies to a World Series crown.

A three-time All-Star, Howard had a run of dominance from 2006-2009 where he averaged 50 home runs and 143 RBI's.

He had 858 RBI's from 2005-2011, which was the most in the MLB in that span.

Howard also reached the 250 home run mark in his career faster than any player in MLB history.

Unfortunately, it all came crashing down for the slugger after tearing his Achiiles in the playoffs against the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011.

After that point, Howard only hit 96 home runs over the next five seasons, and appeared to be a shell of himself.

There is no telling where his career totals could've landed had he not suffered the injury.

Despite that, Howard finished with 382 home runs and 1,194 RBI's in his career.

With 49.5% of the public vote currently known, Howard is not pacing high enough to expect his candidacy to last past this season.