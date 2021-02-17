Here's spring training ticket information for all 15 Grapefruit League teams

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — There are four words in the English language long-adored by baseball fans around the country: Pitchers and catchers report.
And this week, that's exactly what's happening across Major League Baseball.
For many, pitchers and catchers reporting to their spring training facilities marks the start of baseball’s preseason. It’s the turning of the page from a dreary, baseball-less winter to a bright, sunny start in both Florida and Arizona.
And although discussing the start of spring training is routine for baseball fans, one thing continues to stand out that makes this year, like last year, anything but normal: The COVID-19 pandemic.
As the virus continues its spread, we’re all left wondering when life will return to normal, allowing us to go to the ballpark to take in a game worry-free.
That’s why we’ve compiled a map of all of Florida’s spring training teams with what their plans are for allowing fans back in the stands. Click on the baseballs in the map below for more information about your favorite team:
- 'Don't let me find you': Dad warns man who stole SUV with 1-year-old inside
- Ash Wednesday will look different this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic
- Local medical expert weighs in on safe spring break plans
- Sand tiger shark washes ashore on St. Augustine Beach
- Commissioner admits she handpicked zip codes to receive vaccine appointments
- FWC launches criminal investigation following reports of 13 scalped pelicans near Skyway Fishing Pier
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter