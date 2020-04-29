COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — Colorado Rockies great Larry Walker waited a long time to get into the baseball Hall of Fame.

Now, he'll have to wait a little longer.

The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum announced on Wednesday that its Board of Directors has voted unanimously to cancel 2020 Hall of Fame Induction Weekend events as a result of health and safety concerns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Induction Weekend is a celebration of our National Pastime and its greatest legends, and while we are disappointed to cancel this incredibly special event, the Board of Directors’ overriding concern is the health and well-being of our new inductees, our Hall of Fame members, our wonderful fans and the hundreds of staff it takes to present the weekend’s events in all of its many facets,” said Jane Forbes Clark, Chairman of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. “We care deeply about every single person who visits Cooperstown.”

“In heeding the advice of government officials as well as federal, state and local medical and scientific experts, we chose to act with extraordinary caution in making this decision,” Clark continued. “The Board of Directors has decided that the Class of 2020 will be inducted and the 2020 Award Winners will be honored as part of next summer’s Hall of Fame Weekend, taking place July 23-26, 2021.”

The ceremony was supposed to take place on July 26, 2020 with the whole weekend running July 24 - July 27.

Walker played parts of 10 seasons with the Rockies from 1995 to 2004, batting .334 with 297 doubles, 44 triples, 258 home runs, 848 RBI, 126 stolen bases and 584 walks. He was a National League All-Star five times and won seven Gold Gloves and three Silver Slugger awards.

