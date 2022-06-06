'Best Buds': Budweiser honors friendship of Cardinals' Molina, Wainwright in new ad

For "Best Friends Day," Budweiser is honoring the iconic duo of Wainwright and Molina as they approach an all-time baseball record.

ST. LOUIS — In St. Louis, the Cardinals and Anheuser-Busch go hand-in-hand. Kind of like Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina.

So, for National Best Friends Day on June 8, Budweiser rolled out a special ad honoring the iconic Cardinals pair.

The tribute video called "Best Buds" highlights Wainwright and Molina's accomplishments as a pitcher and catcher battery with the duo on the cusp of breaking an all-time baseball record.

With just 10 more starts together, Wainwright and Molina will break the all-time baseball record for starts as batterymates, currently held by the Tigers' Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan with 324.

We've been tracking Wainwright and Molina's progress to becoming that all-time battery and updating their quest with every start: Tracking Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina's quest to become baseball's all-time battery

In 17 seasons together, the pair has helped the Cardinals to two World Series titles and millions of memories for St. Louis fans.

Molina has said he intends to retire following the 2022 season, along with fellow Cardinals legend Albert Pujols. Wainwright has not yet committed to hanging it up after this season.

Budweiser is offering a special promotion for "Best Friends Day" on Wednesday in honor of the Cardinals' pair. If you use the code BESTBUDS through the alcohol delivery service Drizly, you'll get $5 off your purchase.

Budweiser is also giving any fans 21 and older the chance to win an ultimate best friends experience, with tickets to an MLB game of their choice with the Best Buds Sweepstakes.

For more information on the sweepstakes, you can visit the Budweiser contest website by clicking here.