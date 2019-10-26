WASHINGTON — Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin threw a ceremonial first pitch before Game 3 of the World Series in D.C. on Friday night. The game marked the first World Series game ever played in Nats Park.

Aldrin became the second man to walk on the moon, taking the steps 19 minutes after Neil Armstrong first walked on the moon. Aldrin made three total spacewalks, and was also the first man to take communion on the moon.

Chad Cordero and Brian Schneider, former Nats players from the inaugural 2005 team, threw and caught the official ceremonial first pitch.

Mayor Muriel Bowser yelled "Play ball!" before the game's official first pitch.

For Game 4 on Saturday, a scholar-athlete from the Nationals Youth Baseball Academy will throw the first pitch accompanied by Max Scherzer and Anthony Rendon.

The Nationals Youth Baseball Academy is a program that uses baseball and softball as vehicles to foster positive character development, academic achievement and improved health among children from communities throughout D.C.

If the Nats don't pull off a sweep, then D.C. culinary icon, José Andrés, will throw the first pitch for Sunday's game.

The internationally recognized chef was named to Time magazine's "100 Most Influential People" in both 2012 and 2018. Andrés opened a World Central Kitchen on Pennsylvania Avenue in January 2019 to feed federal workers who were furloughed during the 35-day government shutdown.

