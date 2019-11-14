HOUSTON — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from KHOU 11 News' interview with Jalen Garcia on Oct. 15.

A 17-year-old Laredo teen, who Astros star Carlos Correa dedicated a home run to in the MLB playoffs, passed away Thursday morning, according to his hometown newspaper.

Jalen Garcia was being treated for bone cancer at MD Anderson. His mother announced his passing on Facebook, the Laredo Morning Times reported.

Garcia is from Laredo like Correa’s wife Daniella Rodriguez.

RELATED

During the AL Championship Series, Daniella and Carlos surprised Garcia at MD Anderson. During the visit, the Astros shortstop made him a promise.

“When game time comes, he’s going to hit a homer for me and to be watching. It’s going to be for me and he’s going to be pointing at me,” Garcia said in an interview with KHOU 11 News on Oct. 15.

It took 11 innings, but Correa delivered with a walk off home run in Game 2 of the ALCS at Minute Maid Park. The Astros went on to win the series against the New York Yankees, 4-2.

The teenager watching from his hospital bed knew who the game-winning run was for.

“He gave that moment to me. It makes me feel special,” said Garcia.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter