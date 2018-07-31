ST. LOUIS – Cardinals outfielder Tommy Pham has been traded to the Tampa Bay Rays, per USA Today Sports.

Pham has been a member of the Cardinals organization since being drafted in 2006. He was batting .248 this season with 14 home runs and 41 RBI.

In return for Pham, St. Louis will receive Genesis Cabrera, Justin Williams and Roel Ramirez, according to sports reporter Jeff Passan.

Cabrera, 21, has fashioned a 7-6 mark with a 4.12 ERA in 21 games for Montgomery of the Southern League (AA), striking out 124 batters in 113.2 innings pitched while limiting the opposition to .218 batting mark.

Williams, 22, a left-handed hitting outfielder who was batting .258 with 8 home runs and 46 RBI for the Durham Bulls (AAA), where earlier this season he was named an International League All-Star. Williams, a former 2nd round draft pick by Arizona (52nd overall) in 2013, made his Major League debut earlier this month.

Ramirez, 23, was 3-1 with a 3.32 ERA in 26 games as a reliever for the Montgomery Biscuits, fanning 46 batters in 40.2 innings. Ramirez is from Laredo, Texas.

According to Bob Nightengale, the deal does not involve Chris Archer.

