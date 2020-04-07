x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

mlb

Dodgers' star pitcher David Price opts out of playing this year

The five-time All-Star lefty posted Saturday on Twitter that he wouldn’t participate.
Credit: AP
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher David Price throws a pitch against the Cincinnati Reds during the second inning of a spring training baseball game Monday, March 2, 2020, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher David Price has become the latest high-profile player to opt out of playing this season because of concerns about the coronavirus.

The five-time All-Star lefty posted Saturday on Twitter that he wouldn’t participate. The 60-game season is scheduled to begin July 23.

The Dodgers got Price and star outfielder Mookie Betts from Boston in February. The 34-year-old Price won the 2012 AL Cy Young Award with Tampa Bay and helped the Red Sox win the 2018 World Series.

RELATED: Rockies' GM Bridich 'fully supportive' of Desmond's decision to sit out 2020 season

RELATED: Report: Rockies sign Matt Kemp to minor league deal

RELATED: Rockies' Ian Desmond announces he will skip 2020 season