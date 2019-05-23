CHICAGO — Florida man strikes again. This time at the Friendly Confines in Chicago.
Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo — who is from Parkland, Florida — hit a mammoth three-run home run off the “d” in the Budweiser sign Wednesday night at Wrigley Field.
Rizzo hit the homer off Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cole Irvin. The home run tied the game at 3-3, and the Cubs beat the Phillies 8-4 on Wednesday.
Rizzo attended Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
