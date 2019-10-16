LOS ANGELES — Former Tampa Bay Rays manager Joe Maddon has agreed to manage the Los Angeles Angels, 10News has learned.

10News anchor Ryan Bass says Maddon will have a three-year deal with the MLB franchise. The development was first reported by USA TODAY baseball columnist Bob Nightengale.

As CBS Sports and ESPN have previously reported, the three-year deal is somewhere in the $12-$15 million range.

As CBS reports, 65-year-old Maddon spent 30 years with the Angels organization, holding a variety of roles -- including catcher, coach, scout, and even manager in the minor league system. He was former Angels manager Mike Scioscia's bench coach from 2000 until 2005.

Earlier this year, Maddon's contract ran out with the Chicago Cubs. He had success during his five seasons with the Cubs, including a 2016 World Series championship.

This past season, the Angels fired ex-manager Brad Ausmus after the team missed the postseason for its fifth straight year. Ausmus had only been the manager for a single season.

