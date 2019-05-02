LOS ANGELES — A newly-obtained coroner's report reveals a foul ball led to the death of a California grandmother last August at Dodger Stadium.

According to USA TODAY, Linda Goldbloom, 79, a longtime Dodgers fan, was hit in the head in the top of the ninth inning on Aug. 25.

She died, a few days later, on Aug. 29 of an "acute intracranial hemorrhage" and a "history of blunt force trauma," CBS News reports.

ESPN says television coverage of the Padres-Dodgers game didn't show what happened.

The cable network says Goldbloom was celebrating her recent birthday and 59th wedding anniversary when the tragedy struck.

