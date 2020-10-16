How to watch the 2020 World Series

If the Rays get to the World Series, there's plenty of ways to see them try to win it all.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Rays are on the brink of history, just one game away from their first World Series appearance in 12 years. And if they make it, you'll have plenty of ways to watch the games, even though they won't be playing at Tropicana Field.

Television

Even with so much new media out there, most baseball fans will look to their TVs to catch the Fall Classic. FOX has broadcast every World Series since 2001, and this year is no exception. Most viewers will be able to get FOX via cable, satellite or over the air with an antenna.

Major League Baseball has announced the dates for each game, but not the times -- although every World Series game since 1988 has been played at night. Here are the dates:

Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 20

Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 21

Game 3: Friday, Oct. 23

Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 24

Game 5 (if necessary): Sunday, Oct. 25

Game 6 (if necessary): Tuesday, Oct. 27

Game 7 (if necessary): Wednesday, Oct. 28

Streaming Services

If you don't get FOX on your TV, no problem! A number of streaming services will allow most viewers to watch the World Series live. Those include Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV and Fubo TV.

MLB also offers its own streaming service. MLB.TV and MLB At Bat offer a postseason package. But here's the catch: You have to be a subscriber to another TV provider first.

In-Person

The 2020 World Series is taking place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Fans are being allowed in at 25 percent capacity and in socially distanced pods. But tickets will cost you a pretty penny -- a check of StubHub shows the cheapest available seats at $475 apiece as of Friday morning. And of course, you'll have to travel to Arlington and arrange lodging too.

Either the Rays or the Houston Astros will represent the American League in the World Series. The National League will send either the Atlanta Braves or the Los Angeles Dodgers.

What other people are reading right now: