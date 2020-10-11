x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Mlb

Kevin Cash wins 2020 AL Manager of the Year

The Tampa Bay Rays manager took the MLB team to its second World Series in franchise history.
Credit: AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez
Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash throws batting practice before Game 1 of the baseball World Series Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Arlington, Texas.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Kevin Cash is this year's MLB AL Manager of the Year. 

Cash helmed the Tampa Bay Rays and led the team to its second World Series in franchise history, losing narrowly to the Los Angeles Dodgers. 

Cash has managed the Rays since 2015.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter