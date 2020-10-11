Kevin Cash wins 2020 AL Manager of the Year

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Kevin Cash is this year's MLB AL Manager of the Year.
Cash helmed the Tampa Bay Rays and led the team to its second World Series in franchise history, losing narrowly to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Cash has managed the Rays since 2015.
