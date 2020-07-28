Reports: More Marlins players test positive for COVID-19

Reports say four more players tested positive for coronavirus Tuesday after dozens tested positive Monday.

MIAMI — The Miami Marlins aren't out of the woods yet when it comes to the team's COVID-19 outbreak.

After having to postpone their at home opener against the Baltimore Baltimore Orioles because more than a dozen people within the organization tested positive for COVID-19, four more tested positive Tuesday, according to Ken Rosenthal, an MLB insider and senior writer for The Athletic who first reported the update.

Marlins have had four additional players test positive, sources tell The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 28, 2020

Their outbreak continued to disrupt Major League Baseball’s schedule Tuesday, the sixth day of the pandemic-delayed season, with the Marlins' home game against Baltimore postponed.

The game Monday between those teams was also called off, as was the Yankees’ series opener Monday at Philadelphia, where New York would have been in the same clubhouse the Marlins used last weekend.

Marlin's CEO Derek Jeter shared this statement Monday, ""The health of our players and staff has been and will continue to be our primary focus as we navigate through these unchartered waters. After a successful Spring 2.0, we have now experienced challenges once we went on the road and left Miami. Postponing tonight's home opener was the correct decision to endure we take a collective pause and try to properly grasp the totality of this situation. We have conducted another round of testing for our players and staff, and our team will all remain in Philidelphia pending the results of those tests, which we expect later today. We will provide additional information as it becomes available."

The Marlins postponed their flight home Sunday night after their series finale against the Phillies, the Associated Press reported. Jose Urena was scratched from his scheduled start in Sunday's Game, and catcher Jorge Alfaro went on the injured list Friday. No reasons were given for the moves, but manager Don Mattingly said those who tested positive would be quarantined in Philadelphia.

The Athletic called into question why the Marlins played Sunday night's game against the Phillies if they knew about players and coaches testing positive before the game.