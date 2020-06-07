Opening Day on July 23 will kick off with the New York Yankees facing the Washington Nationals.

Major League Baseball has released its 60-game schedule for each team for the abbreviated 2020 season.

Opening Day on July 23 will kick off with the New York Yankees facing the Washington Nationals and the San Francisco Giants taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers. The remaining 26 teams will begin their season on July 24.

It's been a rocky road for the MLB because of the coronavirus pandemic, but teams were officially allowed to start training again on July 1.

That included the Tampa Bay Rays, who returned to the field on Friday as Tropicana Field turned its lights back on.

The Rays' first official game of the season will be at 6:40 p.m. on July 24 against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The opening series against the Blue Jays will be a three-game series, followed up by back-to-back two-game interleague series against the Atlanta Braves.

The Rays will meet each of their familiar division foes during the season, both at home and on the road.

Interleague games will be played against only NL East teams: Atlanta, Miami, New York Mets, Philadelphia and the defending World Series Champion Washington Nationals.

No games will be played outside of the NL and AL East, meaning the Rays won't have a chance at redemption during the regular season against the Houston Astros, who knocked them out of the playoffs in 2019.

The goal here, according to CBS Sports, is to keep games regional and to limit travel.

The regular season will come to a close just as it opened with an interleague matchup at home, but against the Phillies.

What other people are reading right now: