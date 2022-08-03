MLB creates $1M fund to support workers affected by missing Spring Training games

Tuesday is the deadline to save the full 162-game season.

BRADENTON, Fla — Major League Baseball says it established a $1 million fund to support Spring Training workers in both Florida and Arizona who have been affected by the canceled games due to the ongoing lockout.

"This initial fund, which will be administered by Clubs to individuals based on financial need, will be available to all part-time and seasonal workers" including employees who work in concessions, ground crews, security, clubhouse and general ballpark and game operators, MLB said in a statement.

The league says an additional fund will be set up by MLB and Clubs for seasonal and part-time workers who will be affected by missing regular-season games. Details on that fund will be announced at a later time, according to the league.

"We know that our sport is facing a challenging time as we work toward a new collective bargaining agreement. Regrettably, the people who make Spring Training a first-class experience for our fans have been affected through no fault of their own," Baseball Commissioner Robert Manfred said in a statement. "As an institution, Major League Baseball and our Clubs remain committed to supporting our most vulnerable staff. We hope this fund will alleviate some of the financial concerns they have faced due to missing Grapefruit and Cactus League games this spring."

The lockout entered its 97th day Tuesday and sides remained apart to various degrees on three of the most significant items: the luxury tax, pre-arbitration bonus pool and minimum salary.

MLB told the union on Monday that Tuesday was the last possible day to reach an agreement that would allow a 162-game schedule, along with full salary and service time, a deadline first reported by The Athletic.