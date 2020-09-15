Report: MLB reaches agreement for neutral site playoff bubbles

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the MLB and MLBPA have reached an agreement for the MLB Playoffs to take place at neutral site bubble locations.

As of Tuesday, the Cleveland Indians find themselves in line for a Wild Card spot.

But it appears playoff baseball may not be making its return to Progressive Field for at least another year.

With the start of the MLB Playoffs exactly two weeks away, the league is continuing to make plans for hosting its postseason amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. On Tuesday, it appears MLB will make one of its most drastic adjustments yet, with The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reporting that the league and the MLB Players Association have reached an agreement for neutral-site bubbles for the Division Series, League Championship Series and World Series.

While the Wild Card round -- which has been expanded to eight teams -- will take place at home ballparks, the higher seed in each matchup will host all of the games in that best-of-three series. Currently the No. 7 seed in the American League, the Indians enter Tuesday three games back of the Minnesota Twins for the No. 4 seed, which is the final spot to host home games.

Per Rosenthal, an official announcement regarding the neutral site bubbles will be made on Tuesday.

While fans haven't been permitted to attend any games during the MLB's shortened 2020 season, the introduction of neutral sites for the playoffs introduces a new wrinkle given the differences in each team's home ballpark. Furthermore, it will eliminate travel and potentially ensure that the league is able to play its postseason to completion amid the ongoing pandemic.