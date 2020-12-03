TAMPA, Fla. — The Grapefruit and Cactus Leagues are calling it quits – at least for now.

Major League Baseball suspended Spring Training because of ongoing concerns about the new coronavirus, COVID-19. The suspension begins at 4 p.m. Thursday.

All spring training games have been canceled until further notice.

"This action is being taken in the interests of the safety and well-being of our players, Clubs and our millions of loyal fans," the MLB wrote in a statement.

As for the regular season, opening day will be delayed by at least two weeks. The league is evaluating events leading up to the start of the season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

