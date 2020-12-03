TAMPA, Fla. — The Grapefruit and Cactus Leagues are calling it quits – at least for now.
Major League Baseball suspended Spring Training because of ongoing concerns about the new coronavirus, COVID-19. The suspension begins at 4 p.m. Thursday.
All spring training games have been canceled until further notice.
"This action is being taken in the interests of the safety and well-being of our players, Clubs and our millions of loyal fans," the MLB wrote in a statement.
As for the regular season, opening day will be delayed by at least two weeks. The league is evaluating events leading up to the start of the season.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
What other people are reading right now:
- Farnell Middle School closed for 48 hours after someone was exposed to coronavirus
- Your upcoming Princess Cruise was just canceled. Here's what you can do
- Catholic Diocese of St. Petersburg suspends shaking of hands, serving of blessed or consecrated wine
- NBA suspending season over coronavirus concerns
- Coronavirus in Florida: Latest updates
- State Department advises all US citizens to 'reconsider travel abroad' due to virus pandemic
- Coronavirus resources: Hotlines, websites offer the latest on COVID-19
- COVID-19 preps: Why are people stocking up on toilet paper?
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter