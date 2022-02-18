MLB delays start of spring training season

The move has an impact on the Tampa Bay region.

TAMPA, Fla. — In no surprise to baseball fans, Major League Baseball is delaying the start of spring training through at least March 5.

The MLB is getting ready to meet Monday with the MLB Players Association, as it works to reach a collective bargaining agreement. In a statement, the league said it regrets the postponement.

"All 30 Clubs are unified in their strong desire to bring players back to the field and fans back to the stands," the MLB wrote. "The Clubs have adopted a uniform policy that provides an option for full refunds for fans who have purchased tickets from the Clubs to any Spring Training games that are not taking place."

The MLB said it wanted to reach an agreement that was fair to both the league and the players.

"On Monday, members of the owners' bargaining committee will join an in-person meeting with the Players Association and remain every day next week to negotiate and work hard towards starting the season on time," the MLB wrote.

Spring training was supposed to formally begin Feb. 26, which was about a week-and-a-half after pitchers and catchers would have reported. Last year, the pandemic shortened the spring training season. And, attendance was down.

Florida is home to what has become known, over the years, as the Grapefruit League. Half the MLB's teams do spring training in the Sunshine State.

Back in 2018, a study conducted by Downs and St. Germain Research, found the Grapefruit League generated $687.1 million in economic impact for Florida. At least 7,152 jobs were supported by the spring season games.