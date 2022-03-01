Spring Training 2022 tickets, schedule: Guide to the Grapefruit League

Here's where to buy tickets and find directions to MLB spring training games in Florida.

TAMPA, Fla. — Spring training is finally underway in Florida after a deal was inked between Major League Baseball and the Players Association following tense negotiations that threatened to upend the season.

The Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox had first pitch Thursday at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers. More games are getting underway Friday in the Tampa Bay region, where training will run until April 6.

More than 31 million fans have flocked to spring games statewide since the year 2000 alone.

Fifteen teams do spring training in Florida, with the other 15 doing their preseasons in Arizona. The Florida conglomerate is known as the Grapefruit League, with Arizona's dubbed the Cactus League.

Below is a guide to the teams that do training in the Sunshine State, including where they play, their schedules and how to buy tickets.

Atlanta Braves

CoolToday Park 18800 West Villages Parkway

Venice, Florida

Baltimore Orioles

Ed Smith Stadium

2700 12th Street

Sarasota, Florida

Boston Red Sox

Jet Blue Park

11500 Fenway South Drive

Fort Myers, Florida

Detroit Tigers

Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium

2301 Lakeland Hills Drive

Lakeland, Florida

Houston Astros

FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches

5444 Haverhill Road North

West Palm Beach, Florida

Miami Marlins

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium

4751 Main Street

Jupiter, Florida

Minnesota Twins

Hammond Stadium at CenturyLink Sports Complex

14100 Six Mile Cypress Parkway

Ft. Myers, Florida

New York Mets

Clover Park

525 NW Peacock Blvd.

Port St. Lucie, Florida

New York Yankees

George M. Steinbrenner Field

1 Steinbrenner Drive

Tampa, Florida

Philadelphia Phillies

Spectrum Field

601 N. Old Coachman Road

Clearwater, Florida

Pittsburgh Pirates

LECOM Park

1611 Ninth Street West

Bradenton, Florida

St. Louis Cardinals

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium

4751 Main Street

Jupiter, Florida

Tampa Bay Rays

Charlotte Sports Park

2300 El Jobean Road

Port Charlotte, Florida

Toronto Blue Jays

TD Ballpark

373 Douglas Avenue

Dunedin, Florida

Washington Nationals