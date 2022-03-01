Spring Training 2022 tickets, schedule: Guide to the Grapefruit League

TAMPA, Fla. — Spring training is finally underway in Florida after a deal was inked between Major League Baseball and the Players Association following tense negotiations that threatened to upend the season.
The Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox had first pitch Thursday at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers. More games are getting underway Friday in the Tampa Bay region, where training will run until April 6.
More than 31 million fans have flocked to spring games statewide since the year 2000 alone.
Fifteen teams do spring training in Florida, with the other 15 doing their preseasons in Arizona. The Florida conglomerate is known as the Grapefruit League, with Arizona's dubbed the Cactus League.
Below is a guide to the teams that do training in the Sunshine State, including where they play, their schedules and how to buy tickets.
Atlanta Braves
- Click here for schedule and to buy tickets
- CoolToday Park
18800 West Villages Parkway
Venice, Florida
Baltimore Orioles
- Click here for schedule and to buy tickets
- Ed Smith Stadium
2700 12th Street
Sarasota, Florida
Boston Red Sox
- Click here for the schedule and to buy tickets
- Jet Blue Park
11500 Fenway South Drive
Fort Myers, Florida
Detroit Tigers
- Click here for the schedule and to buy tickets
- Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium
2301 Lakeland Hills Drive
Lakeland, Florida
Houston Astros
- Click here for the schedule and to buy tickets
- FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches
5444 Haverhill Road North
West Palm Beach, Florida
Miami Marlins
- Click here for the schedule and to buy tickets
- Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium
4751 Main Street
Jupiter, Florida
Minnesota Twins
- Click here for the schedule and to buy tickets
- Hammond Stadium at CenturyLink Sports Complex
14100 Six Mile Cypress Parkway
Ft. Myers, Florida
New York Mets
- Click here for the schedule and to buy tickets
- Clover Park
525 NW Peacock Blvd.
Port St. Lucie, Florida
New York Yankees
- Click here for the schedule and to buy tickets
- George M. Steinbrenner Field
1 Steinbrenner Drive
Tampa, Florida
Philadelphia Phillies
- Click here for the schedule and to buy tickets
- Spectrum Field
601 N. Old Coachman Road
Clearwater, Florida
Pittsburgh Pirates
- Click here for the schedule and to buy tickets
- LECOM Park
1611 Ninth Street West
Bradenton, Florida
St. Louis Cardinals
- Click here for the schedule and to buy tickets
- Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium
4751 Main Street
Jupiter, Florida
Tampa Bay Rays
- Click here for the schedule and to buy tickets
- Charlotte Sports Park
2300 El Jobean Road
Port Charlotte, Florida
Toronto Blue Jays
- Click here for the schedule and to buy tickets
- TD Ballpark
373 Douglas Avenue
Dunedin, Florida
Washington Nationals
- Click here for the schedule and to buy tickets
- FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches
5444 Haverhill Road North
West Palm Beach, Florida