ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Much of the country is still frozen solid, but winter is officially over for America’s pastime.
As of Tuesday, every Grapefruit League team has reported for Spring Training – and that means there’s a whole lot of baseball being played right in Tampa Bay’s backyard.
It’s just a short drive to see some of MLB’s top teams take the field:
- New York Yankees (George M. Steinbrenner Field – Tampa)
- Philadelphia Phillies (Spectrum Field – Clearwater)
- Toronto Blue Jays (Dunedin Stadium – Dunedin)
- Pittsburgh Pirates (LECOM Park – Bradenton)
- Baltimore Orioles (Ed Smith Stadium – Sarasota)
- Detroit Tigers (Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium – Lakeland)
If you’re not one of those teams’ biggest fans – but you’re willing to drive just a bit more – there’s plenty more Spring Training to watch in Florida:
- Atlanta Braves (CoolToday Park – North Port)
- Tampa Bay Rays (Charlotte Sports Park – Port Charlotte)
- Boston Red Sox (JetBlue Park at Fenway South – Fort Myers)
- Minnesota Twins (CenturyLink Sports Complex – Fort Myers)
- New York Mets (First Data Field – Port St. Lucie)
- Miami Marlins/St. Louis Cardinals (Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium – Jupiter)
- Houston Astros/Washington Nationals (FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches – West Palm Beach)
Click here for complete spring training schedules for each club.
RELATED: Pitchers and catchers report to spring training in Florida
RELATED: MLB, players union agree to opioid testing; marijuana no longer a 'drug of abuse'
