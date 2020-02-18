ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Much of the country is still frozen solid, but winter is officially over for America’s pastime.

As of Tuesday, every Grapefruit League team has reported for Spring Training – and that means there’s a whole lot of baseball being played right in Tampa Bay’s backyard.

It’s just a short drive to see some of MLB’s top teams take the field:

New York Yankees (George M. Steinbrenner Field – Tampa)

Philadelphia Phillies (Spectrum Field – Clearwater)

Toronto Blue Jays (Dunedin Stadium – Dunedin)

Pittsburgh Pirates (LECOM Park – Bradenton)

Baltimore Orioles (Ed Smith Stadium – Sarasota)

Detroit Tigers (Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium – Lakeland)

New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka, center, of Japan, warms up with teammates during a spring training baseball workout Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

If you’re not one of those teams’ biggest fans – but you’re willing to drive just a bit more – there’s plenty more Spring Training to watch in Florida:

Atlanta Braves (CoolToday Park – North Port)

Tampa Bay Rays (Charlotte Sports Park – Port Charlotte)

Boston Red Sox (JetBlue Park at Fenway South – Fort Myers)

Minnesota Twins (CenturyLink Sports Complex – Fort Myers)

New York Mets (First Data Field – Port St. Lucie)

Miami Marlins/St. Louis Cardinals (Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium – Jupiter)

Houston Astros/Washington Nationals (FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches – West Palm Beach)

Click here for complete spring training schedules for each club.

Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Darwinzon Hernandez (63) throws after reporting for spring training baseball camp Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

