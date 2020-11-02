Pete Rose is one of the most infamous names in baseball, and he's found himself back in the headlines recently. He wants major league baseball to lift his lifetime ban from the sport, which would make him eligible for the hall of fame.

More than 30 years after retiring as a player, Rose continues to lead the league in several stat categories. Most notably in career hits, with 4,256. In terms of active players, the closest to Rose is Los Angeles Angels first baseman Albert Pujols, with 3,202, putting him at 15th on the all-time list.

Rose earned more than two dozen MLB records over his 23-year playing career, including most at-bats, most consecutive seasons with 100 or more hits, and most seasons with 200 or more hits.

So where'd things go wrong?

In the late 80s, Rose was accused and later admitted to gambling on the Cincinnati Reds while he was both a player and coach of the team. He later accepted a lifetime ban from the sport, in exchange for the league not ruling on whether or not he gambled on games.

But now Rose wants back in, and he's pointing to the recent Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal as reason for it.

Rose and his attorneys say the Astros' actions altered the outcome of numerous games, including World Series games, while his gambling on games never influenced any results.

The Astros were hit with some pretty severe penalties, including loss of their first and second-round draft picks for the next two years, a five million dollar fine, and the team's coach and general manager were given one-year bans from baseball.

But no coach, player, or staff member involved in the scandal was given a lifetime ban.

Will baseball accept the argument and lift Rose's ban? Probably not. But many believe that Rose's ban should be lifted. Including President Trump, who tweeted: "He gambled, but only on his own team winning, and paid a decades long price. GET PETE ROSE INTO THE BASEBALL HALL OF FAME. It’s Time!"

