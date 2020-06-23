x
Phillies say 2 more players, 2 staffers test positive for coronavirus; 12 total

FILE - In this April 7, 2017, file photo, members of the Philadelphia Phillies stretch before the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Philadelphia. Five players for the Philadelphia Phillies have tested positive for COVID-19 at the team's spring camp in Florida, prompting the club to indefinitely close the complex. The team also said Friday, June 19, 2020, that three staff members at the camp have tested positive. The club didn't identify any of those affected.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Philadelphia Phillies say two more players and two additional staff numbers have tested positive for COVID-19.

That spikes the number of total members in the organization who have the virus to 12.

The Phillies said Tuesday all other tests within the organization have come back negative. One of the two players tested positive outside the team complex in Clearwater, Florida.

The Phillies shut their spring complex after five players tested positive on Friday for COVID-19. Philadelphia became the first big league team known to be struck by the outbreak.

Three staff members at the camp also tested positive. The Phillies didn’t identify any of those affected. 

