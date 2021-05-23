Rays' Kiermaier has eye irritation stemming from eyelash

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier has another freaky injury: left eye irritation stemming from an eyelash.
Kiermaier left Saturday night’s game against Toronto in the fifth inning after first experiencing discomfort while shagging balls during batting practice.
Kiermaier isn't starting Sunday’s game against the Blue Jays but was available off the bench. He has a history of offbeat injuries, including hurting his hand during a base-running slide and injuring a wrist while attempting a diving catch.
Kiermaier said it “seems like this stuff could only happen to me.”
