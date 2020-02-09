Report: Yankees' Chapman suspended 3 games, Yankees and Rays managers suspended one

Rays manager Kevin Cash was suspended and fined after his ejection and postgame comments Tuesday night.

BRONX, N.Y. — Two members of the New York Yankees and the manager of the Tampa Bay Rays have been suspended as a result of a benches-clearing incident during the 9th inning of Tuesday night's game.

Chris Young, Major League Baseball's senior vice president of baseball operations, made the announcement Wednesday. According to MLB.com, Yankees pitcher Aroldis Chapman received a three-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for intentionally throwing a pitch at the head area of the Rays' Michael Brosseau during the top of the 9th inning.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone was suspended for one game and received an undisclosed fine as a result of Chapman's actions.

Also, Rays manager Kevin Cash was given a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine after his ejection and postgame comments.

Cash and Boone's suspensions will be carried out during Wedneday's game at Yankee stadium. Chapman's suspension will also begin Wednesday, unless it's appealed.

During Tuesday night's game, Chapman threw a 101 mph fastball near Brosseau's head while he was closing out his first save of the season. The pitch caused both benches to clear after the game ended with a Yankee victory 5-3.

The Rays have a 7-2 record against the Yankees going into Wednesday's game.

Tensions between the two teams have festered, coming to a head in September 2018 when CC Sabathia cursed at the Rays after he intentionally hit a batter, USA Today reports.