106-year-old Rays fan surprised with tickets to home game

Not only will Agnes and her friends attend the game, but they'll be watching from a suite, courtesy of the organization.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One Tampa Bay Rays fan might be the longest living baseball fan at Tropicana Field on April 13 when the Rays host the Boston Red Sox.

106-year-old Agnes, who is a St. Petersburg resident, says she has been a baseball fan since she was about 12 years old. Back then, Agnes said she'd listen to the baseball games on the radio while she completed her homework.

When the Tampa Bay Rays found out Agnes' living facility, Westminster Palms Assisted Living, wanted to take her to an upcoming home game, the team sent Raymond, their mascot, to surprise her with a personalized baseball jersey with "106" on the back.

Not only will Agnes and her friends attend the game, but they'll be watching from a suite, courtesy of the organization.

"That's going to be wonderful," Agnes said. "I'm always thrilled when they hit a home run."

When asked who her favorite Rays player was, Agnes did them one better.

"I like Kevin Cash because he never shows any emotion," she said of the Rays manager. "The guys got bases loaded and the batter up and the other team's definitely gonna make a homerun and Kevin Cash is just chewing his gum and doesn't let you know what he's thinking."