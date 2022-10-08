x
Rays

Rays lose 1-0 to Guardians HR in 15th-inning, eliminated from playoffs

Rookie Oscar Gonzalez broke up the longest scoreless postseason game in major league history with a leadoff home run in the 15th inning.
Credit: AP Photo/Phil Long
Tampa Bay Rays' Manuel Margot reacts after being called out at first base in the 12th inning of a wild card baseball playoff game against the Cleveland Guardians, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Cleveland.

CLEVELAND — Rookie Oscar Gonzalez broke up the longest scoreless postseason game in major league history with a leadoff home run off Corey Kluber in the 15th inning, giving the Cleveland Guardians a 1-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday and a two-game Wild Card Series sweep.

Gonzalez, who walks to the plate to the “SpongeBob SquarePants” theme song, drove a 1-0 cutter, the 432nd pitch in the nearly five-hour game, over the 19-foot wall in left-center to touch off a wild celebration inside Progressive Field.

AL Central champion Cleveland, the youngest team in the major leagues, opens the best-of-five Division Series on Tuesday at the AL East champ New York Yankees.

The Rays are now eliminated from the MLB Playoffs.

