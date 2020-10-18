5 things you might not have known about the Tampa Bay Rays

In the team's 25-year franchise history a lot can happen and that's why we're here to help!

ARLINGTON, Texas — With the Rays securing a spot in the World Series for the first time in 12 years, it might be time to sharpen up on your team facts. This way you can impress the most dedicated of fans as you cheer on the Rays to victory.

In the team's 25-year franchise history a lot can happen and that's why we're here to help!

Here are some fast facts you might not have known about the Tampa Bay team:

Fact 1: On March 9, 1995, Major League Baseball owners officially welcomed the Tampa Bay Devil Rays, at the time, as the 13th expansion team in Major League history.

On March 9, 1995, Major League Baseball owners officially welcomed the Tampa Bay Devil Rays, at the time, as the 13th expansion team in Major League history. Fact 2: The team's only other World Series appearance was in 2008 when they fell to the Philadelphia Phillies.

The team's only other World Series appearance was in 2008 when they fell to the Philadelphia Phillies. Fact 3: They have a record-breaking rookie in Randy Arozarena who hit his 7th home run of the postseason in Game 7 of the ALCS to break former Ray's player, Evan Longoria’s playoff record.

They have a record-breaking rookie in Randy Arozarena who hit his 7th home run of the postseason in Game 7 of the ALCS to break former Ray's player, Evan Longoria’s playoff record. Fact 4: In 2018, Blake Snell joined David Price as the only other Rays pitcher to win the American League Cy Young Award.

In 2018, Blake Snell joined David Price as the only other Rays pitcher to win the American League Cy Young Award. Fact 5: The Rays have seven 90-win seasons since 2008. Something only matched by three other clubs.

What other people are reading right now: