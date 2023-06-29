Arozarena, Díaz among first-time starters selected to MLB All-Star game

The two Rays standouts will become the fourth and fifth positional players for the club to ever start at an All-Star game joining.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena and first baseman Yandy Díaz are Seattle-bound as the two were selected as starters for the American League in the MLB All-Star Game.

Arozarena and Díaz were among the nine first-time starters, joined by Atlanta shortstop Orlando Arcia and catcher Sean Murphy, Miami second baseman Luis Arraez and Arizona outfielder Corbin Carroll.

The two Rays standouts will become the fourth and fifth positional players for the club to ever start at an All-Star Game joining, Evan Longoria (2010), Carl Crawford (2010) and Corey Dickerson (2017).

It's worth knowing Wilson Ramos (2018), Evan Longoria (2009) and Jose Canseco (1999) were selected to start but did not play in the All-Star Game.

Yandy Diaz and Randy Arozarena will become the 4th and 5th positional players for the Tampa Bay Rays (assuming no unforeseen circumstances) to ever start an All-Star Game joining Evan Longoria (2010), Carl Crawford (2010) and Corey Dickerson (2017). #RaysUp pic.twitter.com/MQFdWgKM8z — Evan Closky (@ECloskyWTSP) June 29, 2023

So far this year, Arozarena, 28, has put up a career-best .401 OBP with 14 homers and 54 RBI over 79 games. Diaz, 31, has contributed to the Rays best record this season, hitting .322 with an AL-leading .407 on-base percentage and 12 home runs in 68 games.

The complete All-Star rosters, including pitchers and reserves, will be revealed at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 2.

Chosen by fans, Arozarena, Díaz and the rest of the players will play on July 11 at Seattle T-Mobile Park.

Randy and Yandy are Seattle bound! pic.twitter.com/zNIcJ1oanl — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) June 29, 2023