Cleveland Guardians trade SP Aaron Civale to Tampa Bay Rays for 1B prospect Kyle Manzardo

The team chose to make the move despite currently sitting only a half game out in the AL Central.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLEVELAND — With the Aug. 1 MLB traded deadline just over 24 hours away, the Cleveland Guardians have made another significant move.

The team confirmed Monday it has traded right-handed starting pitcher Aaron Civale to the Tampa Bay Rays for first baseman Kyle Manzardo. Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times was the first to report the news.

As this summer's trade deadline approached, the possibility of the Guardians trading Civale appeared increasing likely, especially after Shane Bieber — once thought to be Cleveland's likeliest trade candidate — landed on the 60-day injured list with an elbow injury. A mainstay of the Guardians' rotation since the 2019, the 28-year-old Civale has battled injuries of his own in 2023 tallying a 5-2 record, 2.34 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 13 starts.

As for Manzardo, the 23-year-old currently ranked as the No. 4 prospect in the Rays' organization and the No. 37 prospect in all of baseball, according to MLB.com. Having yet to make his Major League debut, the left-handed hitting Manzardo has recorded a .238 batting average (.783 OPS), 11 home runs and 38 RBIs in 73 games with Triple-A Durham this season.

"The left-handed slugger can be a hitting coach’s dream," MLB.com writes of Manzardo. "Utilizing a relatively quiet setup at the plate, he often sees pitches out of the hand well and makes impressive swing decisions, thus cutting down on strikeouts while maintaining healthy walk rates. His hitting performance was remarkably consistent following his first jump to the upper Minors, strengthening the belief that he could threaten for multiple Major League seasons around (or exceeding) a .300 average."