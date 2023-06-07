Disney actress Eliana Su'a throws first pitch at Phillies-Rays game

The 14-year-old is the lead actress in the new Disney Channel original series, Pretty Freekin Scary.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays game couldn't get started before Disney actress Eliana Su'a threw out the first pitch.

The 14-year-old is the lead actress in the new Disney Channel original series, Pretty Freekin Scary. Su'a walked up to the mound and looked toward home plate and put rested her hands on her knees.

"That's far!" she said with a laugh.

Su'a underestimated herself, though, because she threw the ball from the pitcher's mound and made it to the catcher. In the past, some celebrities and special guests take a few steps forward from the mound or throw the ball in another direction.

Building her acting resume, the teen actress has also appeared in blockbusters including Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, alongside Dwayne Johnson, and in a recurring role on the popular television series, 9-1-1.

Her father, Justin Su'a, is the head of mental performance for the Rays.