Drew Rasmussen lands on 60-day IL with flexor strain

The Rays said the right-hander will be shut down for at least eight weeks.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Baseball's best team may have just received baseball's worst news on Friday.

The Tampa Bay Rays announced that starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen will be shut down for at least 8 weeks with a flexor strain. The right-hander has been placed on the 60-day injured list.

Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times was the first to report the news.

President of Baseball Operations Erik Neander, speaking to WDAE, said there's hope that the 27-year-old will return later this season.

The injury news would come as a surprise to anyone who watched Thursday night's Rays win on the road against the New York Yankees. Rasmussen dazzled, holding the Yankees scoreless through seven innings — extending his scoreless streak against the division rival to 21 innings — en route to an 8-2 victory. His effort also led the Rays to become the first 30-win team in Major League Baseball.

Here is my immediate reaction to the Drew Rasmussen news. If he pitches again this year, that's probably a bonus, in my eyes. He's been through so much already having 2 TJ surgeries, he deserves a best-case scenario for once. Thoughts are with him.



— Evan Closky (@ECloskyWTSP) May 12, 2023

Rasmussen's injury is just the latest in a growing list for the Rays pitching staff. Notably, Jeffrey Springs, who underwent Tommy John Surgery last month, will miss the rest of the season. And ace Tyler Glasnow has yet to throw a pitch in the big leagues this season after opening the season on the injured list with an oblique injury.

However, Glasnow is on pace to make a return sometime soon. His rehab stint with Triple-A Durham has already gotten underway.