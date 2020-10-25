Live blog: Rays aim to lead World Series against Dodgers in Game 5

ARLINGTON, Texas — A day after landing one of the most thrilling wins in World Series history, the Rays are aiming to lead the series against the Dodgers in Game 5.
The series is tied after Game 4's walk-off win, which played out Saturday night like a scene from a movie.
Brett Phillips and Randy Arozarena -- those names will now be etched in the histories of the Rays and the World Series. And, it was hometown hero Phillips -- and a bit of bungling by the Dodgers -- who played a huge role in setting up Kevin Kiermaier's and Arozarena's runs to home base.
The Rays and the Dodgers take the field at 8:08 p.m. Sunday to see who picks up a lead in the World Series.
Game 5 coverage below:
4:05 p.m.
Brett Phillips grew up just miles from Tropicana Field and always wanted to play for the Rays. Now, he had his once-in-a-lifetime moment with his hometown team at the World Series.
Rays Games 5 lineup:
