Glasnow leaves game early with elbow injury

The Rays ace was in clear discomfort during Monday's game against the Chicago White Sox
CHICAGO — Rays ace Tyler Glasnow left Monday's game after four innings with what the team is calling "right elbow inflammation."

He did not show any obvious signs of pain while pitching, but the game broadcast later showed shots of him shaking and flexing his arm in discomfort.

Glasnow left the game with Tampa Bay leading 3-2. He had allowed three hits and two earned runs while striking out six and walking one.

His only scare of Tommy John surgery came in 2019 when he missed almost four months of the season with a right forearm strain.

Glasnow had recently received an extra rest day before his start against the Nationals on June 8, as he's on pace to reach 200 IP this season. The most innings he's ever worked in a season was 111.2 IP in 2018.

The 27-year-old Glasnow is 5-2 with a 2.66 ERA this season.

