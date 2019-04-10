ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As the American League Division Series heats up, the City of St. Petersburg is preparing for parking pains.

The main parking lots at Tropicana Field are expected to be at capacity early on Monday when the Rays take on the Astros at Tropicana Field.

City message boards along main travel routes to Tropicana Field will help direct traffic to these other parking areas:



Mahaffey Theater will be opening their parking lots for Rays parking for $10. The City's baseball shuttle will be stopping at the Theater on 1st St. for fan pick up/drop off.



South Core and Sundial parking garages will be open for Rays parking for $5.



After pick up at Mahaffey, the shuttle will continue its loop stopping at 2nd Street in front of South Core Garage and then heading to the Trop. The shuttle will operate two hours before the game until one hour after the game.

City officials told fans to be prepared for traffic and to plan ahead.

RELATED: Rays playoff tickets go on sale Thursday afternoon

RELATED: Rays lose first game of ALDS in Houston

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter